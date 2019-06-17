Man shot twice during incident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man was sent to the hospital with two gunshot wounds after an incident in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

According to Salt Lake City Police Lt. Dave Cracroft, they were called to 996 Redwood Road at about 10:30 p.m. on a report of multiple shots fired.

When police arrived, the scene had scattered but they did find some witnesses and one man with a gunshot wound to his wrist who refused medical attention and was not cooperative with police.

When the man was fully evaluated, it was discovered he was also shot in the hip. Police were able to convince the man to go to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Cracroft said the witnesses seem to have different versions of what happened. The incident is still under investigation but so far no suspects have been arrested.

What others are reading:

2 pound baby born after his mom suffers medical condition and crashes into wall

Man killed after crashing his motorcycle into front of RV on SR6

Family looking for elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing from Orem