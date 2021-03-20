Man shot during argument in Salt Lake City, police looking for 3 suspects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot during an argument at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the incident happend around 5:30 p.m. at the Solara Apartments locarted near 750 North 900 West when during an altercation, one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot another man in the leg.

The victim was taken the hospital in stable condition, he is expected to be okay.

Police said they are looking for three suspects, two males and a female but a description of the suspects or if police know who they are was not immediately known.

An update will be provided once additional information is released.