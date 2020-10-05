Man shot by Ogden police charged with felony assault on officers

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who was shot by police in Ogden last month has been charged with assaulting officers.

In 2nd District Court on Friday, Aaron Baugh, 34, was charged with second-degree felony assault on a police officer, third-degree burglary, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Baugh was shot on September 30 after police in Ogden responded to the AAMCO around 7:30 a.m. after a customer dropping off a vehicle there noticed the front glass had been broken out of the door and called 911.

Documents state that after police arrived they asked Baugh to exit the building and raise his hands multiple times, to which he refused. As Baugh walked towards the doorway, he pointed an object at officers as though he was going to shoot them. The officer fired her weapon at him, striking Baugh in the arm.

Baugh fell to the ground and the officers immediately rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to McKay Dee Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The item was later discovered to be a black stapler.

During an interview with police, Baugh admitted to intentionally provoking the officer into shooting him by making her believe he had a dangerous weapon.

There is currently a no-bail warrant out for Baugh’s arrest. It is not clear if Baugh is still in the hospital or was allowed to be released. It does not show Baugh was booked into jail.

A background check shows Baugh was arrested in May for disorderly conduct. He has a long history including prior convictions for DUI, criminal mischief, interfering with arrest, intoxication, assault, felony burglary, violation of a protective order, criminal trespassing, tampering with a witness, and theft.