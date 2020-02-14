Man shot and killed by task force officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning in downtown Salt Lake City.

It happened near 500 East and 300 South.

U.S. Marshall led Fugitive Task Force Violence Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team was tracking down a local parole fugitive.

They found him coming out of an apartment and tried to arrest him.

The fugitive took off.

Officers say he pulled out a weapon and before he used it, task force officers shot and killed him.

No officers were injured.

K9’s were deployed. There are reports that one of those K9’s was shot, but that has not been confirmed.

Officers say a woman was taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.

