Man shot ‘2 or 3 times’ in South Jordan, suspect in police custody

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News)- One man is in police custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in South Jordan.

Lt. Matt Pennington with the South Jordan Police Dept. said officers were called about 1:40 a.m to a home on 11400 South Jordan Farms Rd.

“There’s a bunch of people that live in this home, they rent out rooms,” Lt. Pennington explained.

During the night a few of the people were involved in an argument, Lt. Pennington said. At one point the argument turned into a physical fight between two of the residents.

The suspect, a 58-year-old man, pulled out a gun and shot the 32-year-old victim two or three times, Pennington said.

Although the specifics of the argument are still being investigated, Lt. Pennington said alcohol was likely a factor.

The victim is at a local hospital in stable condition. The suspect is being interviewed by officers. His identity will not be released until he is officially booked.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

