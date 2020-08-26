Man sets fire to car with woman inside, threatens to kill her

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 45-year-old man is being held at the Weber County Jail without bail after police said he set fire to a car with a woman inside and threatened to kill her.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Motel 6 located on 1206 West 2100 South in Weber County. A woman told police Ryan Fernandez came at her with a rock and threatened to kill her.

The woman had been in an incident the previous night where he used spray paint and a lighter to set her car on fire while she was still inside. Fernandez also took a meat cleaver to the woman’s car.

The woman said the flames were inside the vehicle and she had to run for her life.

Fernandez faces charges of first-degree felony arson, third-degree felony criminal mischief, and aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and assault on an officer.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story