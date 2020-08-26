Man sets fire to car with woman inside, threatens to kill her

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 45-year-old man is being held at the Weber County Jail without bail after police said he set fire to a car with a woman inside and threatened to kill her.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Motel 6 located on 1206 West 2100 South in Weber County. A woman told police Ryan Fernandez came at her with a rock and threatened to kill her.

The woman had been in an incident the previous night where he used spray paint and a lighter to set her car on fire while she was still inside. Fernandez also took a meat cleaver to the woman’s car.

The woman said the flames were inside the vehicle and she had to run for her life.

Fernandez faces charges of first-degree felony arson, third-degree felony criminal mischief, and aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and assault on an officer.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately



