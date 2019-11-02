Man sent to hospital after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police said a victim was found stabbed in the neck late Friday night.

According to Detective Kevin Mallory, Unified Police Department, the incident happened during an altercation between two men in the driveway of a residence located near 7900 South Main street just before midnight.

The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to his torso and neck. His condition has been improving since the incident and he is expected to survive.

Mallory said the suspect and the victim had just recently met and was unable to fully identify who he was.

Police are still investigating and an update will be provided once additional details are released.

