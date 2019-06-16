Man rescued from Mt. Timpanogos shares his experience

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Pennsylvania man found himself stranded in the snow on Mt. Timpanogos on Sunday.

“I came out here to summit Mt. Timp, but it wasn’t in the cards for today,” said Cole Bernal. “I started out, and less than a mile in there’s a snow drift. “

Bernal said he was able to get through the first drift, but then things got a little harder.

“I kept going, and eventually I ended up in an open snow field.”

Thankfully, Bernal had cell service and was able to call for help. It was around 8 A.M. He’d already been hiking since six in the morning.

“He was in an area that was a big avalanche deposit from sometime previously this winter,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

It took the Utah County Search and Rescue team nearly two hours to get to Bernal to escort him down.

“When you see these snow fields up there they look soft and fluffy, but they’re anything but that. They are more ice than they are snow,” said Sgt. Cannon.

Bernal said he knows this situation could have ended differently, and he’s glad he wasn’t hurt.

