Man released on bond for raping, beating a woman, rearrested after 2 more victims come forward

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Point man recently released on a $50K bond for beating and raping a woman was rearrested a week later after two additional victims came forward.

According to arresting documents, Brandon D. Dunaj, 40, was initially arrested on September 13 by Davis County Deputies after they responded to a kidnapping and rape report in West Point. Details of that incident were featured on ABC4 upon learning of Dunaj’s arrest.

The victim, in that case, told officers she fled from Dunaj’s residence at 3:30 a.m., knocking on neighbor’s doors looking for help after he had severely beaten her, held her against her will, and forced her to have sex with him.

Dunaj was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape, and aggravated assault but he posted a $50,000 bail and was released from custody that same day.

On September 20, the Davis County Attorney’s Office filed the charges stemming from the incident on Sept. 13. That day, they also requested Dunaj be rearrested as two other women had come forward detailing incidents where Dunaj had physically and sexually assaulted them and additional charges were forthcoming.

The second victim made multiple statements to officers indicating she was too afraid of Dunaj to stop him from having sex with her and stated the incident was not consensual, according to documents.

She said she regularly knew when he was mad to “do as she is told” and referred to herself as having been “trained,” documents state.

A third victim told police about multiple incidents of domestic violence, some of which they said to extend beyond the statute of limitations. The woman also said Dunaj filmed the two of them engaging in sexual activity without her consent and disclosed an incident in 2018 where Dunaj threw her through closet doors and grabbed her by the face and squeezed it, causing her severe pain. Dunaj would not let her leave and took her phone to prevent her from calling for help, documents state.

This same victim also provided police with evidence of a digital conversation with Dunaj in which he threatened to distribute an intimate image of her if she leaves him, according to documents.

Documents further stated the woman said she felt a tremendous level of fear for Dunaj when he is mad, citing a “proverbial switch” that would go off in his mind and calling him a “beast.” She told investigators there were times in which she did not want to have sex with him, but he proceeded to do so anyway, and she was crying into the pillow while he raped her.

Police said all of the criminal events occurred at Dunaj’s residence in West Point.

Investigators stated documentation supports abuse and sexual violence perpetrated by Dunaj from 2011-2019 and they are also aware of a fourth woman who petitioned for and received a protective order against Dunaj in 2015.

In the woman’s petition, she alleged under oath that Dunaj had physically abused her including pulling her hair, headbutting her, kicking her and entering her home without her permission where he punched her and left significant injuries on her body, according to documents.

Police stated in the documents Dunaj has a history of damaging property, interfering with electronic communications, and threatening his victims, including their lives if they do not comply with his demands.

Dunaj faces additional charges of first-degree felony rape (x2) and object rape, second-degree felony forcible sex abuse and misdemeanor charges assault, distribution of an intimate image, criminal mischief and interruption of a communication device.

He is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office says more victims have come forward and currently being interviewed.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

