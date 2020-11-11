Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot, killed a woman during an altercation in Midvale

Police say the woman shot the man first and was shot while wrestling over the gun

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a woman after she shot him first during an altercation in Midvale on Friday.

Tyler Wade Shirreffs, 36 was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a parole violation on Sunday after police say he was released from the hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

39-year-old Teresa Marie Alires was shot and killed near the Winco located at 7200 South 700 West on Friday. Shirreff’s ran into the Winco with a gunshot wound and asked employees for help.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said the investigation has led them to the understanding that for some reason, Alires shot Shirreffs and when he tried to wrestle the gun from her, she was shot.

Shirreff’s then ran into the Winco and asked employees for help. EMS arrived and took Shirreff’s to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later released to the custody of Adult Probation and Parole and arrested.

Police are looking for two other individuals seen leaving the scene in a white 2005 Cadillac that they believe could be connected to the shooting but were unsure if they were just witnesses or involved somehow.

Police also recovered a weapon at the crime scene.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any additional details and say charges against Shirreff’s are being screened by the District Attorney. Anyone with information is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.