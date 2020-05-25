Man killed, woman injured in rollover crash near Fort Duchesne

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man is dead, a woman injured after a rollover crash near Fort Duchesne Sunday.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on 7000 South, several miles south of the Four Corners intersection.

Investigators with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Indian Affairs Investigators say the driver, a man in his 30s, failed to negotiate a curve in the road, over-corrected and rolled the vehicle.

He and the 19-year-old female passenger were ejected.

Police say the woman was able to walk for help, but by the time she came back the man was dead.

Investigators say alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash.

Both of them were sitting on top of the fastened seat belts at the time of the rollover, police say.

The man’s identity was not released.

