Man killed when truck lands 500 feet off edge of mountainside in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man in his 30s died Saturday after driving off the highway and landing 500 feet away and down by a ravine in Duchesne County.

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday when the driver of a white Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on SR-191 at mile post 263.

The driver left the roadway onto an elevated view area above a steep mountainside and drove off the edge, coming to rest about 500 feet near the bottom of the ravine.

All airbags had been deployed, there was no evidence of alcohol or drugs during the initial investigation.

The vehicle was occupied by a single male who died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

This is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

What others are reading:

Man in critical condition after paramotoring crash

Downtown Salt Lake City Shooting Investigation

Police: Woman intentionally sets house on fire with family inside

Washington Co. stabbing victim in critical condition