Man killed in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a park in West Valley City.

According to police, the shooting happened near Peachwood Park, 3500 West 3900 South, at about 7 p.m. When police arrived, the man had already died from his injuries.

Police are looking for more information as to what happened and currently do not have any suspects in custody.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

*Developing*