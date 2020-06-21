Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-80

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 after hitting the median.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said the driver “failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway” near milepost 158, just outside of Wanship around 3:30 p.m.

That’s when troopers say the 43-year-old lost control and crashed into the median. Witnesses stopped to help, but he was already dead.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

I-80 was shut down for about an hour in the area.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Troopers say in 2019 there were 47 motorcyclists killed on Utah roads, a 24% increase from 2018.

“We ask all drivers to be more aware of their surroundings as motorcycle season is in full swing and we urge cyclists to take the steps to keep themselves safe on the roadway too by wearing safety equipment and holding proper motorcycle endorsements.”

Witnesses stated the rider was not wearing a helmet.