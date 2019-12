PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 23-year-old man is dead after crashing into a light or power pole in Payson, officials say.

Crews responded to 800 South Main Street at midnight and extricated the man out of the vehicle. He was taken to Mountain View Hospital where he was declared dead a short time later.

There was a passenger in the vehicle, also 23, but no condition has been provided.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The man’s identity has not been released to the public.

