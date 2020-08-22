Man killed after shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake Lake police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was killed Saturday morning.

The incident happened near 900 W. North Temple in Salt Lake City, according to dispatchers.

One man is dead after a shooting near 800 West and N. Temple. Salt Lake City police are on scene investigating. More on ⁦@abc4utah⁩ at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/si2S1t0kDB — Nicole Neuman (@NicoleNeumanTV) August 22, 2020

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.









Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.