Man killed after leaving scene of crash, hitting back of parked semitrailer identified

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a 57-year-old man who died after crashing into the back of a parked semitrailer just after leaving the scene of a crash he caused.

According to Salt Lake City Police, Philip Naclerio hit an SUV on Bangerter highway near 1800 South. Naclerio then erratically left the scene when confronted by the driver of the SUV.

That driver then went looking for Naclerio and found him at 1815 South 4650 West sitting in his parked car. The man approached Naclerio and noticed he was acting erratic so he attempted to take the man’s keys. Naclerio then hit the gas, drove over a curb and hit the back of a parked semitrailer.

Police said Naclerio succumbed to injuries he sustained when his car went underneath the trailer.

It is not known what caused him to behave erratically but police said they are waiting on toxicology reports.

