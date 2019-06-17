Man killed after crashing his motorcycle into front of RV on SR6

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcyclist died after crashing his motorcycle into the front of an RV while traveling on SR-6 Sunday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the man was riding a 2017 KTM motorcycle east on SR-6 near milepost 221. Troopers said he was driving too fast for a curve in the road and attempted to lay his bike down on its side.

The driver and the bike crossed the center line and directly into a westbound RV.

Troopers said the driver was killed on impact. He was identified as Peter Fulgem, 34, from Victoria, British Columbia. Fulgem was wearing a helmet and other clothing protection.

Traffic was shifted for several hours on SR6 but the road has since been reopened.

What others are clicking on:

Family looking for elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing from Orem

California couple looking for dog lost after car crash near Parowan

Crews responding to possible drowning at East Canyon Reservoir

Woman involved in fatal West Jordan motorcycle crash arrested on suspicion of DUI