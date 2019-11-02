Man killed after possible brake failure on Powder Mountain Road near Eden

EDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man in his 50s died after police said it appeared his brakes may have failed while traveling down Powder Mountain Road Friday night.

According to Ogden City Police, the crash happened on Highway 158 around 6:42 p.m. when the man was driving a cement truck and experienced some sort of issues with the trucks mechanisms.

The driver veered off the road and hit the hill and rolled. The driver died on scene. The man’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation however it is believed his brakes may have failed during the drive.

