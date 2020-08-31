Man jumped by three people, shot at with BB/pellet gun in Copperton

COPPERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was shot at with a pellet or BB gun after he was jumped by three indivudals in Copperton Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, the incident happened just after 1 a.m. near 8500 West State Highway.

A 35-year-old man reported that he had gone to his girlfriend’s house and they had got into an argument so he decided to walk home. He stated he was jumped by three people and one of them pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger.

Cutler said a video from Rio Tinto shows two men and a female assaulting the man then leaving in a light-colored SUV.

The man’s injuries were consistant with either a BB gun or a Pellet gun. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.