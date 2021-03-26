Man inspires community to step up and dance after his battle with diabetes

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Tony Fa was an overweight diabetic when his father-in-law’s stroke put the stakes in perspective.

After that stroke hospitalized his father in law, who is also diabetic, Fa had his blood sugar levels checked — and they were higher than his father in law’s. Fa’s doctor said he needed to improve his lifestyle to improve his life.

That’s when Fa found Xtreme Hip Hop, a YouTube fitness movement that combines a step, an instructor, and hip hop music. Soon, Fa was dancing — and now, he’s an instructor.

Fa’s story inspired those in the Polynesian community to dance, too — he lost more than 100 lbs., is off his diabetes medication, and he teaches multiple classes per day as a certified instructor.

Xtreme Hip Hop is for everyone, but Fa’s example has led to a huge following especially in the Pacific Islander community in Utah. He says it’s easy to start with YouTube searches and that you don’t even need a step to begin — but that in-person classes are growing in popularity with multiple studios across Utah.

When ABC4 attended a class, people of all ages were there — sweating and dancing to loud music. Tony Fa helped lead them, dancing himself and encouraging those who attended to keep it going.

