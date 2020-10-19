Man injured in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was injured in a shooting late Sunday night in West Valley City.

The shooting happened at the Overlook Point Apartments near 4600 South and 2800 West.

West Valley City Police tells ABC4 News the man went to the hospital with gunshot would to the shoulder.

The man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers say they are not sure who the shooter is.

This incident is under investigation.