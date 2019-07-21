Police: Man in SWAT standoff arrested for brutally attacking woman with a pole has violent past

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 31-year-old man who was arrested after a SWAT standoff for brutally beating a woman has a violent history in two different states.

According to charging documents, officers were called on Saturday to the IMC Hospital in Murray to investigate a possible Domestic Assault.

A female patient with substantial injuries told officers that her boyfriend, Jonathan Denard Smith, assaulted her on Thursday after he became angry over money she would not give him. The woman said Smith used a heavy metal pole to hit her in her arms and upper body, according to documents.

The woman told officers Smith grabbed her by the throat with both hands squeezing until she lost consciousness. As a result of being strangled, the woman has not been able to eat any solid foods due to the injuries in her throat area, documents state.

She told officers Smith would not let her leave the apartment to tend to her injures for a full day, according to documents.

When officers responded to the home and tried to contact Smith. Officers noticed Smith in the window, however, he refused to open the door and barricaded himself in the apartment, according to arresting documents.

A search warrant was issued but due to “aggravating circumstances and the violent criminal history of Smith”, UPD SWAT responded to assist.

After several hours of trying to negotiate with the Smith, which documents stated was “extremely agitated screaming out of the apartment at the tactical officer,” gas was detonated into the apartment and Smith was taken into custody, documents state.

According to documents, Smith was combative with officers and refused to enter the patrol vehicle so he was Tased. While being transported to the jail, he spit at the Officer on several occasions.

Smith was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on second-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of justice and prisoner propelling object at officer.

Smith’s criminal history started in Utah in 2006 where he was charged with assault. In 2008 he was extradited back to Dallas, Texas on a fugitive warrant for assault in their state.

In 2010 he was re-arrested in Utah and extradited again back to Dallas on a probation violation.

In 2014 he was arrested for domestic violence assault (2 times), drug possession, intoxication, criminal trespassing, giving false information to police, assault on a police officer, DUI, interfering with an officer and bail jumping. He was additionally charged with attempted damage to jails, disorderly conduct and assault by a prisoner twice.

In 2017 he was arrested for burglary, domestic violence aggravated assault, DV in the presence of children, tampering with a witness and child abuse.

Smith was sent the Utah State Prison as well as the Utah State Hospital for competency evaluations. Smith stayed incarcerated until 2017 when the case was dismissed based on an agreement made between the prosecutors and the defendant, according to documents.

Document state in May 2019 Smith was arrested for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, violation of a protective order and retaliation of a witness after his ex-girlfriend called police to say Smith attacked her while she was at a laundromat.The woman said Smith was angry at her for obtaining a protective order.

None of the victims in any of his prior domestic violence incidents are the same.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

