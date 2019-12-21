Man in extremely critical condition after rollover in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is in extremely critical condition after a rollover on Wasatch Blvd early Saturday morning.

According to Sandy City Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen, the crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at 10800 South when the driver of an infinity passenger car was driving south on Wasatch drive and lost control.

Nielsen said the car went off to the west side of the road and rolled, ejecting one of the three male occupants, all believed to be in their 20s.

Two passengers received minor injuries and were not transported.

Nielsen said alcohol may be a factor, but that not yet been determined. The crash remains under investigation.

