Man in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crash near Jr. High in Spanish Fork

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in extremely critical condition after a crash near Spanish Fork Junior High Wednesday morning.

According to Spanish Fork Police Administrative Lt. Brandon Anderson, the driver, believed to be a man in his 40s, was traveling north on 900 East in a Jeep and ran passed a stop sign. The Jeep collided with a westbound pickup truck.

 The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered head trauma. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The other driver was not seriously injured.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story