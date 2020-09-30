Man in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crash near Jr. High in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in extremely critical condition after a crash near Spanish Fork Junior High Wednesday morning.
According to Spanish Fork Police Administrative Lt. Brandon Anderson, the driver, believed to be a man in his 40s, was traveling north on 900 East in a Jeep and ran passed a stop sign. The Jeep collided with a westbound pickup truck.
The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered head trauma. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The other driver was not seriously injured.
