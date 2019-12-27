Man in custody after running from officers, climbing tree in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- One man is in police custody after a SWAT standoff Friday morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m. a West Jordan officer attempted to pull over the man in a routine traffic stop, but he drove off.

Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Dept. said the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran into someone’s backyard.

As he was running away, Sgt. Holt said he had a gun and yelled at officers not to chase him or he would kill himself.

The man climbed a tree in the backyard and attempted to get on top of a shed and hide, Holt said.

The SWAT team was called a short time later, but after awhile, the suspect surrendered without hurting himself or officers.

The man’s name has not been released.

