Man in custody after alleged DUI, kicking police officer in Saint George

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after police say was found driving under the influence, and assaulting an officer.

According to arresting documents, on March 12 at 1:05 a.m., an officer parked near 954 north, and commerce observed a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lane. As the officer approached the vehicle, he came into contact with 22-year-old Brevin Anthony Rodgers.

“I asked Brevin why he was traveling against traffic and he stated he was lost,” informs the officer. “As I was speaking with Brevin his speech was very slurred and he was unable to hold a conversation.”

Arresting documents state Rodgers also had a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person.

“I then asked for Brevin to exit the vehicle. Once Brevin was out of the vehicle I observed him to begin stumbling as he was attempting to walk. I then had Brevin attempt to conduct a series of field sobriety tests,” informs the officer.

According to the officer, as Rodgers attempted the sobriety tests, six clues of him being impaired were noted.

“Brevin then stopped the test and stated he did not want to go to jail and just wanted to get a hotel room,” adds the officer. “Brevin then wanted to attempt the One leg stand test. Brevin was unable to keep his leg off the ground, and was unable to count past the number four before he gave up on his own.”

After, Rodgers failed to perform the sobriety tests appropriately, arresting documents state the officer ‘informed Brevin he was under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.’

Officers say Rodgers was then placed into handcuffs and submitted to a portable breath test, blowing a .225.

Arresting documents state that Rodgers was then transported to WCPD. As the officer then began to complete a DUI citation, Rodgers began screaming profanities and kicked a nearby officer in the left leg directly below his knee.

“Brevin then had to be physically restrained against the seat to avoid him attempting to harm Officers further,” the officers add. “Brevin was then transported and booked in at PCF without incident.”

Brevin Anthony Rodgers is charged with the following: driving under the influence and assault against a police officer.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.