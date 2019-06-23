Man in critical condition after paramotoring crash

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man in his 40’s was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a paramotoring crash, according to officials.

Capt. Matt Lee of the North View Fire district said at 10:11 a.m., they responded to a paramotorist who had fallen in the middle of a field near 1700 North and 1500 North in Harrisville.

Witnesses told police that the man fell about 100 – 200 feet and sustained serious injuries to his legs and lower extremities. Capt. Lee said the man was paramotoring alone.

The name of the paramotorist has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as it becomes available.

