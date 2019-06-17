Teen in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into back of dump truck in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 17-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a dump truck on Mountain View Corridor Monday morning.

According to Lt. Cody Stromberg, Herriman City Police, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. when a man riding a motorcycle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed near 12600 South.

Witnesses said the man went through the intersection and hit the back of a dump truck hauling a pup trailer. The driver of the dump truck, unaware of the crash, has still not been found.

Stromberg said the man was not wearing a helmet and was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Mountain View Corridor southbound will be closed down for several hours from 12600 South to 13400 South as law enforcement continue to investigate the crash.

Police are asking for anyone in the area who was driving a dump truck with a trailer to look at their vehicle for damage and call 801-858-0035 if they believe they may have been involved.

An update will be provided once more details are released.

