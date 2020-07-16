Man hit and killed on tandem bike on SR-201 in Magna, female tandem partner survived

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Just after sunrise Thursday morning, a man and woman riding a tandem bike were struck by a car on westbound State Route 201 near 9200 West.

Utah Highway Patrol said the man was killed on scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car who hit them was not injured and stayed on scene after the incident.

The crash is blocking a few lanes for drivers headed west to Tooele where the SR-201 meets the 202. UHP said it should be fully cleared at 11 a.m.