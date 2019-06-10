Man gets 3 months in jail for downloading and sharing disturbing videos of child pornography

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Sandy man caught with disturbing videos of young children was given a three month jail sentence Thursday in 3rd Judicial Court.

According to charging documents Nicholas David Heeringa, 36, was caught by special agents in a child pornography file sharing sting back in October, 2018. During a search of Heeringa’s personal computers detectives found 9-13 year old boys and girls in multiple sexually explicit videos that Heeringa had downloaded and shared.

Heeringa was charged with three third-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Judge ordered Heeringa to serve 120 days in jail and three sentences of 0-5 years at the Utah State Prison if he violates his 4-year probation.

A background check does not show Heeringa has any other criminal charges in Utah.

Internet Crimes Against Children:

Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

What others are clicking on:

Lovingly, a family raises an intersex child – again

Firefighters execute adorable duckling rescue

Unsecured mattress causes multi-car crash, major delays on I-15