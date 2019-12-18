Man found guilty for murder of Provo woman in 2014

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man was found guilty for murder in a case that went unsolved for nearly 5 years.

The jury deliberated for about six hours before finding Jerad Gourdin, 34, guilty of aggravated murder for pecuniary gain.

Belen Perez, 60, was found dead in her Provo home in 2014. The medical examiner’s office ruled the cause of death to be homicide by strangulation.

At the time, after talking to neighbors, Gourdin had been identified as a person of interest in Perez’s murder, but investigators were unable to find enough evidence linking him to the crime.

In 2018 an alleged confession to another inmate gave police the evidence they need to charge him for Perez’s murder.

“Upon requesting initiation into a gang and knowing it required a killing, Gourdin inquired if a previous incident would satisfy that requirement. This information provided key evidence linking Gourdin to the death of Perez,” the Utah County Attorney’s Office stated.

Gourdin is currently an inmate at the Utah State Prison, serving time for stabbing someone with a screwdriver the day after Perez was killed.

He will be sentenced on January 22, 2020. He faces 25 years to life or life without the possibility of parole.

