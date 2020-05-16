Man falls out of Kayak at Quail Creek State Park, under water for 20 minutes

Courtesy Quail Creek State Park

HURRICANE, WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 NEWS) – An 18 year old man fishing in a Kayak on Quail Creek fell into the water. He was trying to untangle his fishing line and went under in 10-15 feet of water.

The accident happened about 8:45 on May 15th.

People at the scene said he was under for about 20 minutes.

According to a police statement, friends and family and first responders were able to get him out of the water and tried to resuscitate him, but ended up rushing him to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

He is from Nevada, his current condition is unknown, and the incident is still under investigation. ABC4 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

