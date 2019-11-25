Man driving with 4x legal alcohol limit arrested after crashing, driving around on flat tire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested over the weekend after police said he crashed his car and drove around on a flat tire with four times the legal alcohol limit in his system.

According to arresting documents, deputies responded on Sunday to a report of a traffic accident in Marion. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located a vehicle leaving the area of the crash with an “obvious” flat front tire.

Deputies were able to pull the driver of the vehicle over near mile marker 16 on SR 32.

Deputies said they observed numerous signs of impairment from the driver, later identified as Santos Jimenez-Flores , and found multiple open beer bottles within his reach. Deputies asked the driver to perform field sobriety tests but due to his level of impairment, he was unable to complete any tests.

Deputies could not find any record of Jimenez-Flores ever having a driver’s license and was able to be identified by his Mexican ID card.

After arriving at the jail, Jimenez-Flores had a blood and breathalyzer test done. His BAC came back .195. He was booked on charges of DUI, open container and no valid driver’s license.

A background check show Jimenez-Flores has no criminal history in Utah.

