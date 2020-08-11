Man dies in Weber County construction accident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 33-year-old man died after a tragic construction accident in Weber County Tuesday morning.
According to Lt. Courtney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 9:40 a.m. near 5800 West and 1100 South when the man was working in a trench laying the pipe and was crushed by the bucket of an excavator.
Several indiviuals attempted life-saving measures but the man died on scene.
The man’s identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.
