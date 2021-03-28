Man dies in fatal Oakley crash, UHP investigates scene

OAKLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after crashing in Oakley, Saturday morning.

On March 28 at around 1:24 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol responded to a scene of a fatal crash near State Route 32 at the New Lane intersection.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered that a Subaru Legacy had ran off the roadway to the right where it struck an embankment. The vehicle then became airborne and struck a large power pole before overturning and coming to rest off the roadway.

Troopers say that the driver of the vehicle, was unrestrained and ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.