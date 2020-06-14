SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man died after he lost control on an on-ramp to the freeway and rolled onto the I-215 freeway late Saturday night.

Utah Highway patrol said on Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. they had a report of a rollover on westbound I-215 at 2000 East that was blocking all lanes of traffic with a person lying in the road.

The first Trooper to arrive attempted life-saving measures on the man until fire personal arrived and took over. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Troopers said they believe the driver was traveling too fast on the 2000 East on-ramp and lost control. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway to the left and off the embankment, rolling onto I-215, coming to rest on the freeway.

A witness on the scene stated that they saw the driver exit the vehicle and then collapsed in the lanes of travel.

The name of the driver has not been released pending proper notificaion of next of kin.