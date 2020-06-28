Man dies after falling off an electric scooter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after police said he fall and hit his head while riding an electric scooter.

According to Battalion Chief Eric Sloan with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, a call came in around 6 p.m. Friday with reports of a man who had fallen off an electric pay to ride a scooter.

The man, around 30-35 years old was bleeding from his head, he was not wearing a helmet, Chief Sloan said.

A bystander saw the man on the sidewalk and called the police. First reconsiders rushed him to the hospital where he was later propounded dead, said Chief Sloan.

Chief Sloan told ABC4 News they believe this was an accidental incident.

The mans identify has note been released.