Man critically injured in stabbing at Utah homeless shelter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was critically injured after being stabbed during an altercation at the homelesse shelter in Salt Lake City.

According to police, they were called to the Weigand Homeless Resource Center at 437 W. 200 South just around 6 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

Officers located a man in his 50s with a stab wound and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim in a verbal argument with another male.

The suspect was last seen leaving the location on foot in an unknown direction. Through their investigation officers were able to possibly identify the suspect but he has not yet been located.

The incident remains under investigation.