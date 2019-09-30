Man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 57-year-old man was critically injured after hitting the back of a vehicle Monday afternoon.

According to Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman, the man was headed north when he rear-ended another car on Main Street near 2050 North.

Lyman said the area is congested due to construction and the road narrows down to one lane. Traffic was stopped as drivers merged but the rider did not stop and hit the back end of another vehicle.

Lyman said the man was not wearing a helmet.

The man was transported to the Davis County Hospital in very critical condition and the flown to University of Utah Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released and a current condition was not available.

An update will be provided once additional details are released.

