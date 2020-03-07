Man critically injured after being struck by teen driver in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 40-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a teen driver Friday night as he ran across the road in South Jordan.

According to Sgt. Sam Winkler, the incident happened at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 5045 West 11550 South which is West Daybreak Parkway and South Grandville Avenue.

Winkler said a 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother were traveling east on a green light when witnesses said the man ran across the street and was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and has since been upgraded to critical. Winkler said the man is expected to survive his injuries but will have a long road to recovery.

The two teen boys stayed on scene and Winkler said they were very distraught over the incident but are working with police during the investigation.

Police said there is no impairment on the side of the driver but are still considering distraction or if any impairment was what caused the man to run out in front of traffic.

The incident remains under investigation by South Jordan Police.

