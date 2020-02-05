Man critically injured after being hit by car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was critically injured after he was hit by a car while walking down the side of the road in West Valley City Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Jason Johnson, West Valley City Police, the man was walking north along 3200 West near 3100 South when he was hit.

Johnson said the man was wearing dark clothing and walking between the bike lane and the curb but was on the actual road when he was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains on life support, according to Johnson.

The driver of the car that hit the man remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the incident.

