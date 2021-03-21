Man critically burned in Salt Lake City commercial fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was critically burned in a commercial fire in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

According to Captain Tony Stowe, Salt Lake City Fire Department, they received the call of smoke coming from the building around 7:30 p.m. at 320 West 800 South.

When crews arrived they found a male victim who had been severely burned. EMS transported the man in critical condition to the burn unit.

Stowe said the incident turned into a two-alarm response because of how big the commercial property was and the amount of smoke coming from inside the building which indicated the fire had been burning for some time.

Crews were able to contain the fire within 12 minutes, despite limited visibility inside the structure which also hindered the search for any additional victims.

No one else was inside the building. No other injuries were reported and there is currently no estimate of damages.