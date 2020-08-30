Man critically injured in possible bison attack at Antelope Island State Park has died

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 55-year-old man who was critically injured Saturday morning at Antelope Island State Park in what officials believe may have been bison attack has died.

According to a press release issued by Utah Division of Natural Resources two women who were at the state park came across a man who was alone on a trail and was calling for help.

The man was severely injured so the women administered first aid and called 911 for help.

The man was flown by a medical helicopter to the University of Utah in critical condition where he later died.

Authorities said they believe the man’s injuries are consistant with a possible bison encounter, but there are no witnesses.

The incident remains under investigation. The man’s name has not yet been officially released.