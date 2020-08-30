Man critically injured in possible bison attack at Antelope Island State Park has died

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 55-year-old man who was critically injured Saturday morning at Antelope Island State Park in what officials believe may have been bison attack has died.

According to a press release issued by Utah Division of Natural Resources two women who were at the state park came across a man who was alone on a trail and was calling for help.

The man was severely injured so the women administered first aid and called 911 for help.

The man was flown by a medical helicopter to the University of Utah in critical condition where he later died.

Authorities said they believe the man’s injuries are consistant with a possible bison encounter, but there are no witnesses.

The incident remains under investigation. The man’s name has not yet been officially released.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story