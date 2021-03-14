Man crashes into TRAX power pole downtown, altercation ensues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies responded after an altercation with bystanders and a Utah Transit Authority officer ensued after a man crashed into a pole that supplies power to the TRAX line Sunday night.

According to UTA spokesperson Carl Arky, the incident happened just after 7 P.M. when a man ran into a power pole. An officer with UTA responded and when he arrived there was some sort of altercation happening with bystanders and the driver of the car.

Arky said the officer called for back up but stopped short of confirming if the officer had been assaulted or if anyone was injured.

Multiple officers in the area arrived and several people were detained. It is unknown if any were actually arrested.

Arky said they have to reroute people coming through the area as the 400 South Main street stop is a major stop for all three lines, Red, Blue and Green.

Once the power is restored, they hope to have the TRAX running again. Arky said the goal is to have it back up before the morning commute.