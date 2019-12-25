Man convicted of triple murder, facing new charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man serving life in prison without parole for a triple murder in 2013, is now facing new charges.

According to documents, David Fresques, 32, was charged Tuesday with a second-degree felony for having a weapon inside the prison, a charge he also faced last year after corrections officers found a piece of metal during a search.

Fresques is still going through the court process for the 2018 charge and his next court hearing is scheduled in January.

Fresques was convicted in 2014 for shooting and killing Shontay Young, 34, Danielle Lucero, 26 and Omar Jarman, 35 at a house in Midvale. A fourth victim was also shot but survived her injuries.

In 2014, Fresques pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to life without parole for the murders.

What others are clicking on: