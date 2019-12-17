Man convicted of 2005 slaying sent to prison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man convicted of killing a Salt Lake City man in 2005 was sentenced Monday to prison.

Angel Ortiz, now 30, was only 15 when he killed Jeremiah Allred after an incident at a home in West Valley City.

Documents state officers responded to the home on Oct 28, 2005, on a report of a man who was seriously injured. EMS arrived and Allred was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Allred had come to the home of his estranged wife to see his son when he got into an argument with her boyfriend. The woman left the residence on foot and Allred followed her in his car until her boyfriend and her brother, Angel Ortiz, caught up with them in their car.

The woman’s boyfriend struck Allred’s car with a large piece of wood and broke the windshield. Allred got out of his car and confronted him and Ortiz, then attempted to run, but Ortiz followed, according to documents.

The boyfriend got back into his car and said he saw Ortiz pick up a shovel and runoff. When the boyfriend arrived back at the home, Ortiz was there and said they wouldn’t have to worry about Allred anymore, documents state.

A witness said she observed Ortiz chasing Allred who had a knife in each hand. Shortly after, she noticed Ortiz return and walk down the street without Allred, documents state.

Another witness said she saw Ortiz running around a neighbor’s carport with a shovel and when she went outside, she saw Allred on the ground and Ortiz hitting him with the shovel, according to documents.

The medical examiner determined Allred died from sharp force trauma to his chest and head.

On November 4, 2005, Ortiz was charged in Juvenile Court which was later dismissed and transferred to the adult system.

Ortiz was charged in 2017 with first-degree felony murder and he was arrested and booked into jail in Aug 2018.

In August, Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count second-degree manslaughter and on Monday, he was sentenced to 1-15 years at the Utah State Prison. He was also ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution to the Utah Office for Victims of Crime.

