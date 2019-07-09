Newsfore Opt-In Form

Man charged with murder of woman after camping trip together

Jan Pearson-Jenkins, Cody Young

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nephi man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose naked body was found on a hillside in western Utah.

The Deseret News reports that 43-year-old Cody Alexander Young was charged Monday at a court in Juab County with manslaughter, a second-degree felony and tampering with evidence.

Jan Pearson-Jenkins

It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer.

In October authorities found the body of 64-year-old Jan Pearson-Jenkins about a mile from where Young and Pearson-Jenkins are believed to have gone camping Oct. 4. Police say they were in “somewhat” of a relationship.

Pearson-Jenkins’ brother Jace Pearson told authorities Young sent him text messages the next day saying he and the woman had been in an argument and he allegedly left her in the Silver City/Eureka area.

