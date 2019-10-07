Man charged with Mackenzie Lueck’s murder appeared in court Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The man charged with the murder of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck was in court Monday.

Cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom, but ABC4’s Jerad Giottini was there for the preliminary hearing where the judge agreed to push back the next court date to determine if the case will go to trial.

Ajayi’s attorneys declined to do an on-camera interview but the Salt Lake County District attorney says given the severity of the crime, delaying the trial is common. Going on to say attorneys need enough time to gather the facts.

Ayoola Ajayi is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a body and 19 unrelated counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The next date he is scheduled to appear in court for charges related to the murder is March 11th.

