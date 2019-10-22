Man charged with DUI, animal cruelty after causing crash with dog inside vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man has been charged with animal cruelty after police said he crashed his car while driving impaired and injured his dog.

According to arresting document, troopers responded to a crash near 3900 South on I-215 East going Northbound. Upon arrival, troopers noticed a crashed vehicle with airbags deployed.

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Brennan, 33, smelled like alcohol and he failed a field sobriety test.

Police said inside the vehicle were several open containers of alcohol, marijuana vape cartridges and a dog inside the vehicle who was injured, documents states.

Brennan faces several misdemeanor charges including open container in vehicle, driving on a suspended license, failure to operate within a single lane, drug possession and cruelty to animals.

